Pundi X[new] Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $296.65 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,461.95 or 1.00018408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

