Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

