Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Boosted by Analyst

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

