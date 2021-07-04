Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

TCBI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,165,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

