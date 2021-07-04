Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

