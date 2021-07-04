Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.