Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

