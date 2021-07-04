Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTB. Truist raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.