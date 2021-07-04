QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 216,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
