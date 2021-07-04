QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 216,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

