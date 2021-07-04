QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.49 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.