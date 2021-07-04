QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTS. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $246,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

