Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

XME opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

