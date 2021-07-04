Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

