Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 98,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

