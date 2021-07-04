Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,442 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $97.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

