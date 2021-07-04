Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 89,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $167.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

