Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.41 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

