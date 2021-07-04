Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

QH opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 million and a PE ratio of -17.76.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.