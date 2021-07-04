Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

