Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $595.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.20 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,164. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

