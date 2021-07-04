Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Recruit stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.32. Recruit has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

