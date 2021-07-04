Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $9,579,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

