Redd (RDD) Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,376.77 or 0.99998660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007774 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002843 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

