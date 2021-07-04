ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $53,764.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.31 or 0.99928554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.01094327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00415629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00391278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005887 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004908 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

