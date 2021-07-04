Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.