Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,235 by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,092.13 ($27.33).

REL opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,888.21. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88). The firm has a market cap of £38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

