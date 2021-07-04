Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

