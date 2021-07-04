Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 192,091 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEA opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $301.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

