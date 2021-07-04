Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.17% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $464.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

