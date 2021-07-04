Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

