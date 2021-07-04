Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

