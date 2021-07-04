Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 358.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of SLM worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

