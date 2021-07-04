Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,031 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.85% of Spok worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Spok by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Spok by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spok by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Spok by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.