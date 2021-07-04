Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,200 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Powell Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

