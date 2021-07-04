Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

