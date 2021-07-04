Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 463,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

