Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

