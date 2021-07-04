Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $31.20. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.