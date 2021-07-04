Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 17,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.18. Riverview Financial has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

