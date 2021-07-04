Robinson Value Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,531 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,217,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,026,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 3,782,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

