Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,508,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.