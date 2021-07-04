Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 3,839 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,221,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,487,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

