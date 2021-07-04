Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

