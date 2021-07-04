Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $424.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.