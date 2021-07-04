Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

Kering stock opened at €734.40 ($864.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €721.27. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

