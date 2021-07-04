Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

