Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.04 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

