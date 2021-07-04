Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Set at $146.00 by Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a $146.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.