RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 655,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RPC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RPC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.