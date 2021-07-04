RTW Investments LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,906,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 71,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,080. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

